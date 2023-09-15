Passage of Cyber Security Act 'unacceptable': DRU

“The government proceeded with the enactment of the Cyber Security Act, disregarding opposition from the press community. Despite widespread criticism, including concerns raised by journalists, the decision was made to replace the Digital Security Act with the Cyber Security Act. Since the inception of this legislation, we have consistently called for the repeal of certain overly restrictive provisions,” it said.

“During the Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings, journalists proposed amendments to multiple sections of the then-proposed cyber security law. Journalists had hoped that the suggestions would be incorporated as amendments. However, there is no evidence of their inclusion in the recently ratified Cyber Security Act,” the statement said.