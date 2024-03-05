PM Hasina for common currency of Muslim countries to boost trade among them

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday said that the Muslim countries could introduce a common currency, like the European Union (EU), to boost trade and commerce among them as a delegation of D-8 Trade Ministers called on her.

“It would be very good, if we, the Muslim countries, can introduce a common currency like the EU to facilitate trade and commerce among us,” she said.

Prime minister’s speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed newspersons after the call on of the delegation of D-8 Trade Ministers led by Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tizcu at the prime minister’s official residence, Ganabhaban.