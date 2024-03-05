PM Hasina for common currency of Muslim countries to boost trade among them
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday said that the Muslim countries could introduce a common currency, like the European Union (EU), to boost trade and commerce among them as a delegation of D-8 Trade Ministers called on her.
“It would be very good, if we, the Muslim countries, can introduce a common currency like the EU to facilitate trade and commerce among us,” she said.
Prime minister’s speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed newspersons after the call on of the delegation of D-8 Trade Ministers led by Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tizcu at the prime minister’s official residence, Ganabhaban.
The prime minister said that the D-8 was formed with the eight mostly populated Muslim countries of the world aiming to enhance the trade and commerce among them side by side improving friendship to develop the socioeconomic status of the people of these countries.
If we can improve trade among us then we would not have to be dependent on others
“My aim is to improve the fate and socioeconomic development of the common people, and it is possible only when we will be able to enhance trade and commerce among us,” she added.
Mentioning that the D-8 member countries have plenty of scope for it, she said, “If we can improve trade among us then we would not have to be dependent on others.”
Sheikh Hasina, while talking about the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, said that one or two of their generations are going to be lost and many of them are getting involved in criminal activities.
She also expressed her grave concerns regarding their dignified repatriation to their homeland, Myanmar. “It is becoming difficult day by day due to the present internal conflict in Myanmar,” she said.
The prime minister said that the D-8 should work together like a family in trade and commerce as well as provide technical assistance to each other for improving their own fate.
The main agenda of the meeting was to implement a preferential trade agreement (PTA) among the D-8 member countries and expand its areas of effectiveness.
In this regard, a Dhaka Declaration was made which was adopted in the meeting of the Council of Ministers as they agreed to boost bilateral and multilateral trades among the D-8 countries.
The delegation extended their gratitude to the prime minister as one of the initiators of founding the D-8 27 years ago, and now Sheikh Hasina is the only D-8 founding-time head of government who is at present serving as the prime minister.
The delegation said that at the meeting they decided to increase the trade volume among the D-8 member countries to US$ 500 billion by 2030, which is now US$ 146 billion.
They also appreciated the prime minister for hosting and feeding the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Rohingyas, saying that the D-8 and Muslim countries will continue to provide assistance and cooperation for the Rohingyas.
Talking about the Israeli attacks on Gaza, the D-8 ministers lauded Sheikh Hasina’s stance in favour of Gaza.
State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Principal Secretary to the prime minister M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were present.