Sheikh Hasina’s return as PM was urgent for Bangladesh: ADB

Asian Development Bank country director Edimon Ginting Wednesday said Sheikh Hasina’s return as prime minister was very much urgent for the future of Bangladesh.

“For the good future of Bangladesh, her (Sheikh Hasina) return was very much needed,” PM’s deputy press secretary K M Shakhawat Moon told newspersons quoting the ADB country director as saying.

The meeting was held at the PM’s official residence, Ganabhaban.

He said that the ADB country director congratulated the prime minister on her re-election as the prime minister for the fourth consecutive term. “ADB is very happy,” Edimon Ginting told the prime minister.