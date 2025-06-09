Rawhides being sold at govt-set prices: Commerce Adviser

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin has said that the rawhides of sacrificial animals are being sold at the prices fixed by the government.

A special team from the Ministry of Commerce is working to ensure enforcement of the set prices, he said while speaking to reporters on Sunday after inspecting the activities related to proper management of sacrificial animal hides in Posta, Lalbagh.

Responding to queries from journalists, the adviser said “The prices we fixed were inclusive of salt. The ones being sold for Tk 700 to Tk 800 are without salt. Compared to the prices of many previous years, this year’s prices are higher.”

When asked about allegations that seasonal traders are not getting fair prices, SK Bashir Uddin said, “That is true in some cases, but mostly untrue."