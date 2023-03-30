12 countries express concern over violence against journalists in Bangladesh

The MFC said, “We, the undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh, are concerned about recent reports of violence against and intimidation of journalists, including violence directed at reporters covering the Supreme Court elections, an assault on the brother of a London-based journalist for Al Jazeera, the attack on a Dhaka Tribune photojournalist, and the recent reported detention of a Prothom Alo Journalist.”
The MPC urged the authorities to investigate each of these instances promptly and impartially.Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman taken to court after 30 hrs of picking up
The statement was signed by Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States of America.