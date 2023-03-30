Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA

A lawyer named Abdul Malek (Mashiur Malek) filed the case. Prothom Alo was confirmed of the development at around 1:30am on Thursday. Later, the daily talked with the plaintiff Abdul Malek, who claimed himself to be a High Court lawyer. He told Prothom Alo, “I filed a first information report (FIR). Don’t know if it (case) has been filed. They (police) have contacted different places. You know how it is with the police."

Ramna police station’s inspector Abu Ansar has been given responsibility of investigating the case.