Shamsuzzaman being picked up and commitment to independence

The matter could have ended there, but it didn’t. Several quarters launched a campaign again Prothom Alo. However, many conscious citizens on social media took Prothom Alo’s side, expressing their support in posts and comments.

From a long 36 years experience in journalism and writing, I can say this much – Prothom Alo did not publish incorrect news. It did not put up incorrect posts on Facebook, though there was room for misinterpretation. The statement was of day labourer Zakir, the picture was of the child flower vendor. Readers may well ask whether a child could speak in such a manner. I will not blame the readers. It would have been best of Prothom Alo hadn’t left room for error.

Now let’s come to the issue of hunger and independence. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had said, “This independence will be in vain if my people of Bengal cannot fill their stomachs with a full meal of rice. This independence will not be complete if my mothers and sisters of Bengal do not get clothes to wear… this independence will not be complete if the people of this country, my young people, do not get jobs, do not get work.” Bangabandhu uttered these words of 10 January 1972 at the Racecourse Maidan upon his return to the country.