Manikganj DC transferred

Health minister Zahid Maleque and his son and daughter bought 20.65 acres land in the area proposed for construction of a government pharmaceutical factory in Manikganj. Then the government rate for the mouza was escalated five times and the land was changed into homestead category from wetland category.

Such a manipulation process regarding the land was revealed during a review of the District Land Management Committee at the initial stage of the land acquisition process after the project had gotten approval. Manikganj deputy commissioner Muhammad Abdul Latif was the president of the committee. He wrote a letter to the health ministry saying, if the project is to be implemented on this land, the government will have to spend on land acquisition about Tk 1 billion more than the market price.