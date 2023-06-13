Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman appears in court in DSA case

Prothom Alo’s staff correspondent Samsuzzaman on Tuesday appeared before the court in a case filed against him at Ramna police station in the capital under Digital Security Act (DSA).

He appeared before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka in the morning.

Samsuzzaman’s lawyer Prashanta Kumar Karmaker told Prothom Alo that the court has fixed 27 July as the date for submission of report in the case filed with Ramna police station. The court also said Samsuzzaman will be on bail until the report is submitted.