BRAC provides prosthetic limbs to Sitakunda explosion survivors

BRAC is providing prosthetic limbs and pressure garments for survivors of the devastating fire and explosion at Sitakunda container depot that happened in June this year. The organisation is providing this high quality service free of cost, has said a press release.

BRAC Limb and Brace Centre (BLBC) organised an event on this occasion on Thursday at its office in Mohammadpur in the capital.

Asif Saleh, executive director, BRAC, Samanta Lal Sen, national coordinator, Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, and Morseda Chowdhury, director, HNPP, BRAC, were present at the programme. The fire survivors who received the assistance were also present, among others.