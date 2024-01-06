8 schools, 6 vehicles torched in 16 hrs

According to the Fire Service, miscreants set fire to a pickup van at Fatullah of Narayanganj at 6:18 pm on Friday. Later, the Dhaka-bound Benapole Express train was set ablaze in the capital's Gopibagh area at 9:05pm, resulting in four fatalities.

Meanwhile, miscreants set fire to two primary schools in separate incidents in Chunarughat of Habiganj and Chandana of Gazipur after 12:00 am on Saturday.

Later, the T&T Adarsha High School in Gazipur caught fire around 2:45 am.