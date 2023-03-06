Bangladesh wants global attention not to shift from Rohingya crisis

Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the conference in Geneva on the Joint Response Plan (JRP). He has said that the JRP will be published on 7 March at Geneva, after which the matter will be made clear.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shahriar Alam said, "A call will be made for the attention of the international community not to shift away from the Rohingya issue. Alongside humanitarian assistance, we will again ask the international community for a political solution. So far 62 per cent of the commitment made in the JRP last year has been fulfilled. So this time we will call for the commitment to be more that 62 per cent."

In the meantime, WFP has announced a cut in its funds. When asked what Bangladesh will say about this, the state minister for foreign affairs said, "If the present rate of financial assistance continues, then the forecast of WFP per head food assistance falling by half by May, is really alarming. We hope WFP raises the issue. Our proposal will be to use local management in order to reduce the administrative costs of the UN and international agencies at Cox's Bazar because our non-government organisations have worked efficiently in various areas of the world, including war zones. Expenditure will be saved if Bangladesh's local institutions are involved. Those funds can be used to meet the food shortage and also be used in the education and training sector which started up last year."

The last influx of Rohingyas into Bangladesh started on 25 August 2017. After that, Bangladesh and UNHCR, along with other agencies of the UN, started up JRP, the humanitarian assistance project for Rohingyas. From 2017, a draft of the required assistance has been placed at the meeting of development partners in Geneva.