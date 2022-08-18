Bangladesh

Deaths in girder fall

China has no objection to stringent action: Ambassador

Chinese ambassador to Dhaka, Li Jiming, has said they will not have any objection to the stringent measures to be taken against the responsible persons in the light of recommendation of the probe body formed to investigate the girder fall on a car that killed five people at Uttara.

The ambassador came up with this remark on Thursday while making a courtesy call on road transport and highways division secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri at secretariat in Dhaka.

At that time, Li Jiming expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members who lost their loved ones in the accident, said a press release of the road transport and bridges ministry.

On Monday, five people were killed when a girder of the under-construction flyover fell on a private car in the area.

The ambassador also said a high-level delegation team of China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) has reached Bangladesh from China to investigate the incident. They will provide necessary assistant to the probe committee formed by the road transport and bridges ministry.

