China has no objection to stringent action: Ambassador

At that time, Li Jiming expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members who lost their loved ones in the accident, said a press release of the road transport and bridges ministry.
On Monday, five people were killed when a girder of the under-construction flyover fell on a private car in the area.
The ambassador also said a high-level delegation team of China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) has reached Bangladesh from China to investigate the incident. They will provide necessary assistant to the probe committee formed by the road transport and bridges ministry.