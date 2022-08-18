China has no objection to stringent action: Ambassador

Chinese ambassador to Dhaka, Li Jiming, has said they will not have any objection to the stringent measures to be taken against the responsible persons in the light of recommendation of the probe body formed to investigate the girder fall on a car that killed five people at Uttara.

The ambassador came up with this remark on Thursday while making a courtesy call on road transport and highways division secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri at secretariat in Dhaka.