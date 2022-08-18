Helper was operating the crane

The RAB official was speaking at a press conference at the force’s media center in Dhaka on Thursday. He disclosed that they have so far arrested 10 people over the incident.

Khandaker Al Moin said Alamin had a license to drive only light vehicles. After receiving training on crane operation in 2016, he worked on two or three projects. Later, he joined the BRT project as crane operator in 2022.

On the other hand, Rakib joined the BRT project as crane helper three months back. He received no training on crane operation.