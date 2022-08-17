A killing out of negligence

The incident of five people being crushed under the girder in the capital’s Uttara area is quite unfortunate. I would say it’s not an accident. Rather, it’s killing out of negligence.

Any incident which occurs as a result of mechanical or human error despite having all sorts of preparation is called an accident. An accident may occur in case of uplifting a girder or any heavy object. There is nothing unnatural in that. However, a security fence to avoid casualties in such incidents is also an essential condition. The security measures taken up for the government’s fast track project was not adequate at all.