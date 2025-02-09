India's remarks on Bangladesh's internal affairs unwarranted and undesirable: Foreign ministry
Centering the statement of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from New Delhi, aggrieved students and people demolished Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house at Dhanmondi 32.
India remarked that such incident should be strongly condemned.
The foreign ministry of Bangladesh has said that such a reaction of India over the internal affairs of Bangladesh is 'unwarranted' and 'undesirable'.
In response to the newsmen's queries, ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam made this remark at the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.
Rafiqul Alam said that Sheikh Hasina has been making political remarks at various occasions while staying in India, which were not well-received by the people of Bangladesh.
Regarding the situation at Dhanmondi 32 on 5 February, the interim government has already made its position clear. The foreign ministry took note of India’s comments on 6 February.
Rafiqul Alam said, “India’s comment on Bangladesh’s internal affairs was unwarranted and undesirable. We have witnessed various kinds of adverse situations in the neighboring country, but Bangladesh does not comment on the internal matters of any country, and we expect the same from others.”
He further mentioned that Bangladesh has strongly protested to India, noting that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while in Delhi, has been making false and fabricated statements through social media and other platforms, which aims to create instability in Bangladesh. Last Thursday, the foreign ministry in Dhaka summoned India's acting high commissioner and handed over a formal protest letter.
The day after summoning India’s acting high commissioner, Bangladesh’s acting high commissioner was summoned in Delhi on Friday.