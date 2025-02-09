India's remarks on Bangladesh's internal affairs unwarranted and undesirable: Foreign ministry

Centering the statement of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from New Delhi, aggrieved students and people demolished Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house at Dhanmondi 32.

India remarked that such incident should be strongly condemned.

The foreign ministry of Bangladesh has said that such a reaction of India over the internal affairs of Bangladesh is 'unwarranted' and 'undesirable'.

In response to the newsmen's queries, ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam made this remark at the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.

Rafiqul Alam said that Sheikh Hasina has been making political remarks at various occasions while staying in India, which were not well-received by the people of Bangladesh.