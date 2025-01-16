47 recommendations to reinforce ACC

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) reform commission has made 47-point recommendations to strengthen the anti-graft watchdog, including declaring misuse of constitutional and legal power and bribes illegal and permanently revoking the provision to legalise black money.

The commission placed these recommendations in the report submitted to chief adviser of the interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday.

The interim government, which came to power through the July uprising, has been talking about reforms in various sectors since taking over. As part of this, the government has formed a total of 11 reform commissions in two phases.

The reform commissions on electoral system, police administration, judiciary, the ACC, public administration and the reform commission on constitution were formed in the first week of October last year.

These commissions were scheduled to submit their report by the first week this January. The government, however, on 3 January extended the deadline for the submission of the reports.