No decision yet on loan tranche; further talks to follow

Under the loan programme, the IMF requires Bangladesh to increase its revenue-to-GDP ratio by 0.5 percentage points annually. In reality, Bangladesh has fallen behind on this target. There are also commitments to reform the revenue and banking sectors, as well as a mandatory condition to make the exchange rate fully market-based.

Sources said the IMF has raised objections due to Bangladesh’s failure to meet these conditions and commitments. An IMF review mission is expected to visit Dhaka next month to discuss these issues. The further discussions mentioned by the finance minister within 15–20 days are likely to take place with this mission.

Weaknesses in the banking sector and structural reforms in the financial sector were also given importance in the discussions. When asked whether the IMF had refused to release the tranche, the finance minister said, “We have not yet reached that stage of discussion. So there is no scope to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ You have to understand that this is an ongoing process; it is not something decided in a day or an hour.”

In response to a question about whether Bangladesh is receiving funds under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), he said, “Of course. We are seeing positive attitudes towards Bangladesh from all sides. Everyone is supporting the new government. That in itself speaks volumes.”

The finance minister also told reporters that discussions were held with World Bank President Ajay Banga. “He is very positive and has no disagreement with the BNP’s election manifesto,” he said. Meetings were also held with various IMF wings, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC). According to the minister, the IFC is interested in helping Bangladesh address problems in the banking sector.