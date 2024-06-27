Transit to India puts country’s security at risk: Rashtra Sanskar Andolan

The leaders of the national executive committee of the Rashtra Sanskar Andolan said this in a press conference at their headquarters on Topkhana Road in the capital on Wednesday. Later, their statements were sent to the media in a press release.

“The government has put the security of Bangladesh at risk by providing transit, port and trade facilities to India, spending the money of the people of this country. If transit is to be given, it should be done mutually with all the countries involved in the Trans-Asian Connection. By giving transit to only one specific country, Bangladesh has been placed against other countries. This is a clear violation of Bangladesh’s foreign policy,” said Hasnat Quaiyum, chief coordinator of the Rashtra Sanskar Andolan.