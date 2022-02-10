Haji Salim ordered to surrender before court within 30 days

The full text of the High Court's verdict was published on Thursday upholding 10-year imprisonment of Awami League parliamentarian Haji Mohammad Salim, reports UNB.

Haji Salim was asked to surrender to the trial court within 30 days of receiving the verdict from HC, Khurshid Alam Khan, lawyer of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) told UNB.

HC directed the trial court to cancel the bail order to the Dhaka-7 MP and issue an arrest warrant against him if he does not surrender within the given time.

However, Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara's appeal filed in this case has been rejected as she died in 2020.