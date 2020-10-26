Haji Salim’s driver Mizanur put on remand

A Dhaka court on Monday placed Mizanur Rahman, driver of MP Haji Salim, on one-day remand in a case over the assault of a Navy official, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Abu Sufiyan Mohammad Noman passed the order when inspector of Dhanmondi police station Ashfaq Rajib, also investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court in the afternoon, seeking a five-day remand.
A case has been filed against Irfan Selim, son of MP Haji Selim, on charge of "attacking" lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy at Dhanmondi in the capital on Sunday night.
Lt Wasif filed the case with Dhanmondi police station against four named accused, including Irfan Salim, also councillor of ward-30 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and 2-3 unnamed accused.
The three other accused are AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and driver Md Mizanur Rahman, 30.
According to the case statement, a private car hit Wasif's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm when he along with his wife was returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet area.
Later, some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy official. They also abused his wife verbally, the navy official alleged.
Meanwhile, the incident went viral on social media.
Md Ikram Ali Mia, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the driver of the car, Mizanur, was detained from the spot and shown arrested in the case.
Later, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a drive at the Old Dhaka residence of Haji Selim and detained his son Irfan and Irfan's bodyguard Zahid on Monday afternoon.