Bangladesh does not have reserves as per IMF conditions

The net foreign exchange reserves would have to be USD 24.46 billion in June, according to one of the main conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ahead of approving a loan programme for Bangladesh.

As per Bangladesh Bank, the gross reserve was USD 31.20 billion in June.

According to the IMF calculation system Balance of Payments and International Investment Position (BPM6), the reserve was USD 24.75 billion.

Outside of this, there is another record of net reserves, which Bangladesh Bank didn't disclose.

Although people are not informed, Bangladesh Bank is informing IMF the net reserve regularly in accordance with their conditions.

Recently the IMF has been informed that the net reserve stands at a little over USD 20 billion. As a result, there are three types of information--the gross reserve, as per BPM6 reserve and net reserve.