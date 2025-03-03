Fire breaks out at hotel in Vatara of the capital, 4 bodies recovered
Four persons have died in a fire that broke out in a hotel at Vatara of Shahzadpur in the capital. All four of the dead are male. They are yet to be identified.
The establishment where the fire broke out is Saudia Hotel.
The incident took place at around 12:30pm today, Monday. Two fire-fighting units from the Baridhara fire service station brought the fire under control after half an hour.
This was revealed in an SMS sent from the fire service headquarters.
Sources at the fire service say that the fire broke out on the second storey of the six-storey building. The dead bodies were recovered from the sixth storey. One of the bodies was found in a bathroom. Three bodies were found at the foot of the stairs. The door to the stairs was locked.