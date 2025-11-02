Starlink gains less than 2,000 customers in 4 months

Five months have passed since the launch of the satellite-based internet service provider Starlink in Bangladesh.

As of September, the company had fewer than 2,000 customers in the country, with more than 1,000 of them being residential users.

Since the previous Awami League government, this company had been trying to enter the Bangladeshi market. Some experimental work was also carried out at that time. The company is owned by Elon Musk, one of the world’s top technology entrepreneurs.

After the mass uprising on 5 August last year that led to the fall of the Awami League government, the interim government came to power.

In March this year, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus instructed that Starlink should begin operations in Bangladesh within 90 days. Following this, Starlink officially launched its services in Bangladesh on 20 May.