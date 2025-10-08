Starlink wants to provide bandwidth from Bangladesh to neighbouring countries

The US-based satellite internet company Starlink has proposed offering internet services to neighbouring countries using bandwidth from Bangladesh.

The company has formally communicated its plan to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) through an official letter.

Starlink sent the letter to BTRC on 13 August. In it, the company said that it wants to consider Bangladesh as a point of presence (PoP) and use bandwidth to provide services to nearby PoPs and countries.