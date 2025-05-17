Five fisheries department officials served notices over Facebook reactions

The notices were issued on 4 May by Abdur Rouf, the acting director general of the Department of Fisheries.

According to sources, fisheries adviser Faridha Akhter issued a demi-official (DO) letter to public administration ministry’s senior secretary Mokhlesur Rahman on 25 January, recommending the promotion of Tofazzel Hossain, who is an additional secretary but serves routine duties as secretary of the fisheries ministry, to the rank of secretary.

Citing past allegations and controversies over Tofazzel Hossain, journalist Zulkarnain Saer Khan posted criticism about this on Facebook on 14 April. The five officials reacted to and commented on the post. Two of the five officials confirmed to Prothom Alo that they had received such notices.