He dreamt of change for the common man

Bangladesh's biggest success today lies in its economy. In the 50 years since its independence, Bangladesh has transformed from the so-called 'bottomless basket' to a magical box of wonders. Once dependent on aid, today Bangladesh depends on its trade and commerce. It hasn't been an easy journey. Our intrepid entrepreneurs have taken big risks in their stride to take their country ahead down new roads and voyages. Also behind this success are economists, policymakers. These pioneers, pathfinders and visionaries in the field of economics have given Bangladesh a place of honour on the world stage. They are the game changers.

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed back in 1970 had been the head of finance in a multinational company. When a devastating cyclone hit Bangladesh that year, he went to Manpura to distribute relief among the people there. It was not a very planned visit. He just felt the urge to go there. But that one step made all the difference. It was the first step to an epoch journey ahead.

There was no looking back for Fazle Hasan Abed after that. The non-government organisation BRAC which he established 49 years ago to support the destitute people of independent Bangladesh, today stands as the world's largest NGO. He received a knighthood by the British Crown and became Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. His name has become synonymous with Bangladesh development and success.