'Health insurance is essential for RMG workers'

Professor Syed Abdul Hamid of Dhaka University's Institute of Health Economics presented a report on the need for policy structure and management regarding health insurance for Bangladesh's RMG workers. He said, only 1.4 per cent of the RMG workers were covered by insurance. SNV, CARE and BRAC were providing insurance facilities to 31,000 workers in 44 factories while Gonoshasthaya Kendra and Bangladesh Diabetic Association to 26,000 workers in 11 factories. These were pilot models. There was no involvement of the government or garment industry owners in these initiatives. Once the pilot projects are over, the workers will no longer receive these facilities.

Speaking as honourable guest, chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee of labour and employment ministry, Mujibul Huq, said that if insurance is to be set up, this must go beyond the sector and RMG workers. The workers of other sectors including the informal sector must also be taken into cognizance. The trust of people in insurance companies must also be taken into consideration.