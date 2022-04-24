Health minister unveils schizophrenia guidelines

Tariqul Rahman, the association’s general secretary, presided over the programme, while brigadier general (Retd) Md Azizul Islam delivered the welcome address.

In the keynote address, Helal Uddin Ahmed stated that between 40-43 per cent of patients admitted to the country’s two state-run mental hospitals suffer from schizophrenia.

He said that the guideline was developed in such a way that such patients can also be handled at the Upazila level.

The speakers emphasised the importance of schizophrenia guidelines and stated that five more critical disease guidelines are now awaiting release.