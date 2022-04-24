Bangladesh

Health minister unveils schizophrenia guidelines

Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent Dhaka
Minister of health Zahid Maleque, director general of the department of health Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and others on stage during an unveiling ceremony held by the Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka on 24 April, 2022.
Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists in collaboration with Sun Pharmaceutical unveiled a guideline for schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder, in an event held at the ballroom of the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital on Sunday.

Minister of health Zahid Maleque was the chief guest of the event while Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director-general of the department of health, was present as a special guest, says a press release.

Tariqul Rahman, the association’s general secretary, presided over the programme, while brigadier general (Retd) Md Azizul Islam delivered the welcome address.

In the keynote address, Helal Uddin Ahmed stated that between 40-43 per cent of patients admitted to the country’s two state-run mental hospitals suffer from schizophrenia.

He said that the guideline was developed in such a way that such patients can also be handled at the Upazila level.

The speakers emphasised the importance of schizophrenia guidelines and stated that five more critical disease guidelines are now awaiting release.

Speaking as the chief guest, health minister Zahid Maleque said, “As mental illness is becoming more prevalent globally, it is also becoming more common in Bangladesh. Many individuals are averse to seeking treatment owing to societal stigma."

He said that all patients with schizophrenia must be treated adding that the government is making necessary arrangements for the physicians to give high-quality services.

