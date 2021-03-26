Hefazat calls for demo Saturday, hartal Sunday

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has called a countrywide demonstration on Saturday and a dawn to dusk strike on Sunday protesting the killing and attack inflicted on their leaders and activists in Dhaka, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria on Friday.

The organisation’s central Nayeb-Ameer Abdur Rab Yousufi made this announcement at a press conference at capital’s Purana Paltan at 8:00pm on Friday.

Abdur Rab Yousufi said,"I am declaring this programme on behalf of Hefazat-e-Islam’s Ameer Babunagari."

He said police and government’s cadres carried out attacks on protesting devotees at Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka, Hathazari and Brahmanbaria in Chattogram and killed five people. Numerous devotees were injured and arrested.

Hefazat-e-Islam's Dhaka city committee president Maulana Junaid Al Habib, general secretary Maulana Mamunul Haque, central finance secretary Monir Hossain Qasemi were also present at the press conference.