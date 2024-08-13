Mirza Fakhrul sees conspiracy behind attacks on minorities 

He reached there by air and was set to head towards Thakurgaon by road. He delivered a short speech at Shaheed Sarani of the town, while the BNP men on hundreds of motorcycles escorted him along the way.

Mirza Fakhrul urged the people to remain peaceful and avoid violence as well as vengeance. “Despite being sick, Madam (Khaleda Zia) instructed for no vengeance and retaliation. We will celebrate brotherhood and peace in Bangladesh. We will refrain from creating a situation that allows someone else to loot the victory.”

A large number of leaders and activists of the party’s Nilphamari district unit were present on the occasion.