Mirza Fakhrul sees conspiracy behind attacks on minorities
The secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has observed a deep conspiracy against the country following the ouster of Sheikh Hasinat through a mass uprising.
“The conspirators are carrying out planned attacks on Hindu community members to destabilise the country. Now, the BNP leaders and activists should take it upon themselves to safeguard the lives and property of the Hindus,” he said at Saidpur in Nilphamari on Tuesday.
He reached there by air and was set to head towards Thakurgaon by road. He delivered a short speech at Shaheed Sarani of the town, while the BNP men on hundreds of motorcycles escorted him along the way.
Mirza Fakhrul urged the people to remain peaceful and avoid violence as well as vengeance. “Despite being sick, Madam (Khaleda Zia) instructed for no vengeance and retaliation. We will celebrate brotherhood and peace in Bangladesh. We will refrain from creating a situation that allows someone else to loot the victory.”
A large number of leaders and activists of the party’s Nilphamari district unit were present on the occasion.