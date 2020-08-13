Herd immunity not proper strategic option for Bangladesh: Expert

As the speculation is rife that authorities might be considering the herd-immunity concept to get rid of the coronavirus pandemic, a former World Health Organization (WHO) official warned that it cannot be a strategic option in a densely populated country like Bangladesh.

In an interview with UNB, professor Muzaherul Huq, a former adviser for WHO South-East Asia region, also said thinking of attaining the herd immunity in Bangladesh is nothing but “stupidity and foolishness” as the country cannot afford its fallouts.

He thinks Bangladesh has no other alternative to following the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and preventive measures as per WHO’s guidelines to slow the virus infection in absence of an effective vaccine.