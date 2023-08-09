BFIU seeks bank details of ‘Tritiyo Matra’ host Zillur Rahman 

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought bank account details of Zillur Rahman, the host of popular television talk show ‘Tritiyo Matra’, from the concerned entities.
At the same time, the BFIU, which works under Bangladesh Bank, asked all the financial entities to report the bank account details of the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), a think tank where Zillur Rahman serves as executive director.
In its letter, the BFIU stipulated five working days to submit the bank details, including transactions and deposits in all means and forms, of Zillur Rahman and the CGS.
The BFIU is an exclusive agency to fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, and other suspicious transactions as well as financial irregularities. It reports to the central bank governor.
According to the BFIU officials, the bank details have been sought as per requisition from a state agency.
Earlier, a police team went to Zillur Rahman’s village home in Shariatpur in December, to collect information.
Zillur expressed his surprise and concern in a Facebook post, saying why the policemen had to visit his ancestral home, when he lives in Dhaka and holds an office here. The police could have simply reached him out at the office, or contacted him over the telephone.
He alleged that it was an attempt to intimidate him, his family, and neighbours. The police intended to hinder the activities of the CGS and his role as a presenter.