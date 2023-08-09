BFIU seeks bank details of ‘Tritiyo Matra’ host Zillur Rahman 

In its letter, the BFIU stipulated five working days to submit the bank details, including transactions and deposits in all means and forms, of Zillur Rahman and the CGS.

The BFIU is an exclusive agency to fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, and other suspicious transactions as well as financial irregularities. It reports to the central bank governor.

According to the BFIU officials, the bank details have been sought as per requisition from a state agency.