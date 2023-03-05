PM Hasina urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war

The prime minister made the call during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) in the afternoon (Saturday local time), as she arrived in Qatar to attend 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen briefed newspersons about the meeting. Senior secretary of the foreign ministry Masud Bin Momen was present there.

Sheikh Hasina said that the UN Secretary General can take special initiative to end the ongoing Ukraine-Russia as soon as possible.

She also remarked that the countries making profit from the war should help other countries to lessen their sufferings.

While discussing the Rohingya issue, the prime minister urged the UN Secretary General for undertaking special steps so that the Myanmar nationals can return to their homeland.

Referring to her government’s steps of relocating 30,000 Rohingyas at Bhashan Char, she requested the UN Secretary General to cooperate in shifting more Rohingyas there.