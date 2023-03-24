Biman's server comes under cyber attack

The e-mail server of National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines came under cyber attack by hackers a week ago and it is yet to be restored.

The hackers demanded a large sum of money for not disclosing the confidential information restored in the hacked server. Biman has only three days left to pay off the ransom, informed an internal source.

Biman's e-mail server was attacked by ransomware, the malicious software aka malware that hinders entry into saved data of computers, smartphones or digital devices.

The source informed, after hacking the server the hackers cautioned Biman several times and demanded five million dollars. At around 2:00 pm on 17 March, hackers demanded for the first time before claiming to Biman that they have over 100 gigabytes of personal and confidential information of Biman.

Moreover, they downloaded huge amounts of data from the internal network of Biman and if it does not pay them they will reveal those information through their blogs.

Hackers also told Biman that they will return all the information to Biman and activate the server once they receive the demanded sum.

Later on they will destroy the collected information. Hackers claim they have information regarding flights of Biman and they also claim they have information about passengers, passports of the staff and about the carriers.