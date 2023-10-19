CJ asks not to hold demo in court compound

Chief justice Obaidul Hasan asked all concerned not to hold any demonstration in the court premises in line with the High Court order given on 23 May in 2005.

The chief justice made the observation during a hearing regarding contempt of court petition against seven pro-BNP lawyers.

The petition was submitted against the lawyers for making “derogatory” comments about two judges of Appellate Division during a press conference.

The petition was in the cause list of a bench of three judges of the Appellate Division led by the chief justice. The apex court adjourned the hearing till 15 November.