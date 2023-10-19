CJ asks not to hold demo in court compound

Chief justice Obaidul Hasan asked all concerned not to hold any demonstration in the court premises in line with the High Court order given on 23 May in 2005.
The chief justice made the observation during a hearing regarding contempt of court petition against seven pro-BNP lawyers.
The petition was submitted against the lawyers for making “derogatory” comments about two judges of Appellate Division during a press conference.
The petition was in the cause list of a bench of three judges of the Appellate Division led by the chief justice. The apex court adjourned the hearing till 15 November.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Nazmul Huda submitted the petition of contempt of court against the seven pro-BNP lawyers.
An Appellate Division bench held the hearing on 30 August. The court in the day asked all not to hold any rally, procession, human chain and strike in the court premises adhering to a court order on 23 May 2005.
The petitioner’s lawyer Nahid Sultana during the hearing said the pro-BNP lawyers held a press conference on 27 August after a discussion meeting organised by the Supreme Court on 15 August marking the national mourning day.
The pro-BNP lawyers sought the removal of two judges over their remarks during the discussion meeting. The opposition lawyers later demonstrated on the compound of the court.
Nahid Sultana said the contempt of court petition has been submitted to ensure the sanctity of the court.
Later the Appellate Division bench adjourned the hearing.
The seven pro-BNP lawyers are Kayser Kamal, AJ Mohammad Ali, Fahima Nasrin, Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Md Ruhul Quddus, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal.
Meanwhile, a total of 195 Supreme Court lawyers yesterday filed a separate petition with the Appellate Division to voluntarily become contemnors to protest a contempt of court petition against seven pro-BNP lawyers.