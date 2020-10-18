High blood pressure must not be neglected

Around 25 per cent of the adult persons in the country suffer from high blood pressure. Many are not even aware that they have high blood pressure simply because they do not undergo any health checkups. Everyone over the age of 30 should have health checks at least once a year.

This ailment, known as the silent killer, affects a person from head to toe. It can lead to brain haemorrhage, heart disease, kidney complications and other illnesses. Yet a little awareness, physical exercise and change in food habits can easily keep this under control and ensure healthy living.

These observations were made by physicians at a virtual roundtable held on Saturday on the occasion of World Hypertension Day. The roundtable was jointly organised by the country's leading pharmaceutical manufacturer Eskayef Pharmaceuticals and Prothom Alo.