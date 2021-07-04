'Himsagar is the champagne of mangoes!'

Kathleen Ferrier, chair of the Netherlands UNESCO commission and former member of parliament, Laetitia van den Assum, former Dutch diplomat and a member of Kofi Annan commission, or Jan van Zanen, mayor of the Hague, were unfamiliar with the taste and flavour of Bangladeshi mango ‘Himsagar’

They tasted ‘Himsagar’ for the first time and termed this mango exported from the Rajshahi orchards, ‘the champagne of mangoes’.

Bangladesh commercially exported the mangoes to the Netherlands this year for the first time in line with the standard of European Union for fruits and vegetables exports.