Historic Mujibnagar Day being marked

The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed today (Sunday) marking the oath-taking ceremony of country’s first government on 17 April 1971, reports BSS.

Following the Pakistan army’s genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of 25 March in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on 17 April to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.