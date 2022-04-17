Bangladesh

Historic Mujibnagar Day being marked

Prothom Alo English Desk
The place where historic Mujibnagar Government took oath on 17 April 1971
The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed today (Sunday) marking the oath-taking ceremony of country’s first government on 17 April 1971, reports BSS.

Following the Pakistan army’s genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of 25 March in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on 17 April to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango grove, was later named Mujibnagar after ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.

Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister, while Khondoker Moshtaque Ahmed, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named as cabinet members.

The interim government named MAG Osmani as Commander-in-Chief of Mukti Bahini while appointed Abdur Rob as chief of staff.

The provisional government gave successful leadership to the War of Liberation for achieving victory on 16 December that year.

Newspapers have published special supplements while Bangladesh Betar (Radio) and Bangladesh Television and private TV channels have been airing different programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

