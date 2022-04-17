Historic Mujibnagar Day being marked

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango grove, was later named Mujibnagar after ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.
Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister, while Khondoker Moshtaque Ahmed, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named as cabinet members.
The interim government named MAG Osmani as Commander-in-Chief of Mukti Bahini while appointed Abdur Rob as chief of staff.
The provisional government gave successful leadership to the War of Liberation for achieving victory on 16 December that year.
Newspapers have published special supplements while Bangladesh Betar (Radio) and Bangladesh Television and private TV channels have been airing different programmes highlighting the significance of the day.