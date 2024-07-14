4 EU countries to take 3,000 workers from Bangladesh
Four countries of the European Union would recruit 3,000 workers from Bangladesh, said Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud Sunday.
Italy, Germany, Greece and Romania would hire the workers from Bangladesh, the minister told newspersons after a farewell meeting with EU ambassador Charles Whiteley at the ministry in Dhaka this afternoon.
The EU ambassador said that there is a possibility of hiring more workers from Bangladesh depending on the skills of these 3,000 workers, the minister told the media.
The meeting also discussed continuation of reduced tariff and other benefits from the EU for Bangladeshi products till 2032, after the country’s LDC graduation in 2026, said the minister.
The foreign minister also spoke about the retreat of BIMSTEC foreign ministers held in New Delhi on 11-12 July.
Issues such as climate change, cooperation in the energy security sector and increasing the use of green energy through hydroelectricity generation in Nepal and Bhutan were discussed at the second retreat conference of foreign ministers of the BIMSTEC.
Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh will take charge as the next chair of BIMSTEC at the organisation’s summit in Thailand on 4 September.
The foreign minister held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of India and Myanmar on the sidelines of the retreat.
Hasan Mahmud said the issue of fixing the quota for the import of perishable goods came up in the discussion with the Indian foreign minister.
Besides, issues such as the visit of the technical team on Teesta, Bangladesh's inclusion in BRICS and joint consultative committee were discussed during the meeting.
The foreign minister also said his Myanmar counterpart informed them that they want to start the repatriation of Rohingya but that will be after the current situation in Rakhine becomes normal.
Asked about the quota reform movement, the minister said he does not think that continuing the movement is no longer justifiable since the matter is pending with the court.