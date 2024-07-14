4 EU countries to take 3,000 workers from Bangladesh

Four countries of the European Union would recruit 3,000 workers from Bangladesh, said Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud Sunday.

Italy, Germany, Greece and Romania would hire the workers from Bangladesh, the minister told newspersons after a farewell meeting with EU ambassador Charles Whiteley at the ministry in Dhaka this afternoon.

The EU ambassador said that there is a possibility of hiring more workers from Bangladesh depending on the skills of these 3,000 workers, the minister told the media.