Sheikh Hasina’s activities in India main challenge to PM’s Delhi visit

Urging India to restrain Sheikh Hasina and her exiled party leaders, Humaiun Kobir said in the interview that the visit will be bilateral, but there are some challenges, and both sides will overcome them through dialogue.

According to him, Bangladesh was not asking for too much when it comes to the main challenge. “Sheikh Hasina and her team are staying in Delhi and they are trying to destabilise another country from there. This is not helping India either.”

Humaiun Kobir accused Sheikh Hasina of being responsible for the deaths of nearly 2,000 Bangladeshi citizens during the suppression of the July-August 2024 uprising. He described her as “a terrorist”.

He said Bangladeshis needed a “clean break” with their past, as people had sacrificed their lives in the process of ousting Sheikh Hasina’s government, which had remained in power for more than 15 years.