VIPs do not maintain law on road: Quader 

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has slammed the ministers, parliamentarians, and other VIPs, citing that they do not obey the rules on the road in most cases.

“When a minister sees a little congestion on the streets, or a member of parliament (MP) cannot proceed, they take their vehicle down the wrong side. Many VIPs also do so,” he said while addressing a discussion at the Osmani Memorial auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Quader noted that this bad practice decreased considerably after repeated requests and directives from the prime minister.