BIDA plans to inspect 10,000 more factories: Salman F Rahman

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s private sector industry and investment adviser Salman F. Rahman on Wednesday said Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has taken a plan to inspect 10,000 more factories across the country, reports news agency BSS.

“BIDA has already inspected 5,206 factories. The authority has planned to inspect 10,000 more factories,” he said after the second meeting of the national committee formed to ‘prevent accidents in factories, mills, industrial and commercial establishments and ensure a safe working environment’ in the meeting room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the secretariat in the city, said a press release.