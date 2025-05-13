Sheikh Hasina ordered crimes against humanity

During the July uprising, then prime minister Sheikh Hasina allegedly ordered all state forces to completely eliminate the unarmed, innocent protesters. She has been identified as the main mastermind and superior commander behind all crimes against humanity that occurred across the country in July and early August of last year.

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal has submitted a report in the case filed against Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity during the uprising. Alongside Sheikh Hasina, then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and then Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun have also been named as accused in the report. Several charges, including "superior command responsibility," have been brought against them. The investigation took 6 months and 28 days.

The investigation report was submitted yesterday, Monday, morning to the Chief Prosecutor of the tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, by the agency's coordinator, Ansar Uddin Khan Pathan.

As per procedure, the investigation agency first submits the report to the Chief Prosecutor’s office. The Chief Prosecutor then reviews the report and, if deemed adequate, submits a formal charge to the tribunal.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam held a press conference yesterday afternoon regarding the submission of the investigation report. He stated that if the evidence, materials, and proof submitted along with the report appear sufficient, a formal charge will be filed with the tribunal, initiating the official judicial process. This process may take two to three weeks.

He further stated that Sheikh Hasina was the main mastermind, and superior commander behind the killings, shootings, and burning of bodies—inhuman acts that qualify as crimes against humanity—committed across the country during the uprising. The report accuses her of involvement in every incident where people were killed or injured in July and August.