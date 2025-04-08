Bangladesh inks ‘Artemis Accords' with NASA
Bangladesh has inked ‘Artemis Accords' as a 54th country with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) focused on non-military space exploration.
The Artemis Accords, established in October 2020, are a set of non-binding agreements designed to promote peaceful and cooperative civil exploration of outer space.
In presence of Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun and Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Dhaka Tracey Ann Jacobson, Defence Secretary Md Ashraf Uddin today inked the accords at a city hotel.
With this move, Bangladesh has aligned itself with global efforts to advance scientific discovery protect space heritage, and responsibly utilize space resources, contributing to Bangladesh's national development goals.
In his speech, Chowdhury Ashik said the signing of Accords has begun a new chapter in space research collaboration between Bangladesh and the United States.
Through this, he said, Bangladesh will able to accelerate its space research activities.
Ashraf Uddin said the purpose of these Accords are a practical set of non-binding principles, guidelines, and best practices grounded in the treaty on principles governing the activities of states in the exploration and use of outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies (outer space treaty), and other existing instruments such as the registration convention and agreement on the rescue and return of astronauts, to ensure safe, transparent, and sustainable civil space exploration.
“With a view to promoting space science and technology, Bangladesh established SPARRSO in 1980. Since then, Bangladesh follows the international rules and norms on the peaceful use of space,” he added.
In signing the Artemis Accords, he said, countries have committed to follow these principles, the implementation of which is designed to promote safe, sustainable, and transparent activities in space.
As of 21 January, 2025, 53 countries have signed the accords, including United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, India, United Arab Emirates, Australia and Several European and Latin American countries. By signing the Accords Bangladesh will be a part of prestigious international space alliances, he mentioned.
He said Bangladesh will be greatly benefited in terms of technology transfer, economic cooperation, and scientific collaboration through the accords.
It will open the window to cooperate and collaborate between SPARRSO and NASA, and will enhance the current capacity of SPARRSO to accelerate the space mission, he added.
Ashraf Uddin said if Bangladesh collaborates with NASA and other space agencies it will allow Bangladesh to gain access to cutting-edge space technology, satellite systems, and scientific research.
This could also help to enhance Bangladesh's own satellite Program and future space initiatives, he added.
He said Bangladesh can accelerate the development of its space research institutions, such as SPARRSO.
It could get technical assistance to develop its own earth observation and climate monitoring satellites, which are crucial for managing disasters like-floods and cyclones, he added.
He said Bangladeshi universities and scientists would get opportunities to collaborate with top global institutions on space research and innovation.
Students could get benefit from NASA training programs, scholarships and exchange programs, he added.
Among others, Chief of Protocol and Director General of North America Wing at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) AFM Zahid-Ul-Islam and Chairman of the Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) Md. Rashedul Islam were present on the occasion.