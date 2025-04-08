Bangladesh inks ‘Artemis Accords' with NASA

Bangladesh has inked ‘Artemis Accords' as a 54th country with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) focused on non-military space exploration.

The Artemis Accords, established in October 2020, are a set of non-binding agreements designed to promote peaceful and cooperative civil exploration of outer space.

In presence of Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun and Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Dhaka Tracey Ann Jacobson, Defence Secretary Md Ashraf Uddin today inked the accords at a city hotel.

With this move, Bangladesh has aligned itself with global efforts to advance scientific discovery protect space heritage, and responsibly utilize space resources, contributing to Bangladesh's national development goals.

In his speech, Chowdhury Ashik said the signing of Accords has begun a new chapter in space research collaboration between Bangladesh and the United States.