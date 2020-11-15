Home minister tests COVID-19 positive

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 1837 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours until Sunday morning, taking the country's overall tally to 432,333.



Besides, 21 more deaths were reported in the same period, driving total fatalities to 6,194.



Bangladesh registered its first cases on 8 March. The first death was reported on 18 March and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on 4 November.

