Home minister tests COVID-19 positive

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was found infected with coronavirus on Saturday night, reports UNB.

Home ministry public relation officer Sharif Mahmud confirmed the matter.

COVID-19 test result of home minister came positive on Saturday night, he said, adding that senior secretary of the ministry's public security department Mustafa Kamal Uddin was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 1837 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours until Sunday morning, taking the country's overall tally to 432,333.

Besides, 21 more deaths were reported in the same period, driving total fatalities to 6,194.

Bangladesh registered its first cases on 8 March. The first death was reported on 18 March and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on 4 November.

