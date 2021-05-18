We hope to get justice: Anisul Hoque

Prothom Alo associate editor Anisul Hoque said, “We are respectful towards the law and the court. We hope to get justice in court.”
The senior journalist came up with this statement at around 11:00am on Tuesday at the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court premises following the hearing of remand plea of Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam who has been charged under the Official Secrets Act.
Turning down the remand plea, the court has sent her to the jail.
When asked as to whether any case would be lodged for Rozina Islam's harassment on her behalf, he said, “At first, we need to get bail. If necessary, a case will be filed. It is a matter of law.”
Anisul Hoque further said, “But outside the law, as a citizen, as a journalist, as a writer, as a bearer of the spirit of the liberation war, I want to say that all journalists in the country must be united for independent journalism. Raise your (journalists) voice. Let this case be withdrawn by today.”
“We are the associates of the government as well as the administration. If we don’t highlight the news of corruption, how will the government know about the graft taking place in the country. So, it was assisting the government when journalist Rozina Islam was performing her professional duty,” he added.
Anisul Hoque said, “I will tell the high-ups of the government that if we want to brighten the image of the government and the country, then this case should be withdrawn now unconditionally.”
“I’m not speaking on behalf of Prothom Alo. I’m speaking as a writer, as a voter and as a taxpayer of the country that every citizen has right to freedom of expression and free flow of information. If the journalists are subjected to the oppression in establishing these rights, then it is bad omen for journalism, for the country, for the good governance, for the administration and even for the spirit of the liberation war.”
The writer said, “My great leader Bangabhandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman spoke about the freedom of press in his books. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has written in her article that our nation’s father was a journalist. Reading this article has brightened our image face and raised our head high. But now this journalist is being subjected to repression. She (Rozina) has been detained. It is nothing but harassment. So, we have to stage protests as citizens.”