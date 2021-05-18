We hope to get justice: Anisul Hoque

Prothom Alo associate editor Anisul Hoque said, “We are respectful towards the law and the court. We hope to get justice in court.”

The senior journalist came up with this statement at around 11:00am on Tuesday at the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court premises following the hearing of remand plea of Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam who has been charged under the Official Secrets Act.

Turning down the remand plea, the court has sent her to the jail.

When asked as to whether any case would be lodged for Rozina Islam's harassment on her behalf, he said, “At first, we need to get bail. If necessary, a case will be filed. It is a matter of law.”

Anisul Hoque further said, “But outside the law, as a citizen, as a journalist, as a writer, as a bearer of the spirit of the liberation war, I want to say that all journalists in the country must be united for independent journalism. Raise your (journalists) voice. Let this case be withdrawn by today.”