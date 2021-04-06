How far has the economy progressed and regressed in 50 yrs?

In 1971, it was difficult to guess how far Bangladesh’s economy will reach in the next 50 years. However, it was generally accepted that it will be difficult for Bangladesh to survive. Bangladesh was termed as a bottomless basket at that time. Bangladesh‘s geopolitics contributed more to this than its economy.

Among economists, Norway's Just Faaland was at the top of the list of sceptics on Bangladesh. The book 'Bangladesh: The Test Case for Development', co-authored by Faaland and US economist Jack R Parkinson, was published in 1976. Faaland was the first resident representative of the World Bank in Bangladesh in 1973 and 1974.

Based on some assumptions Just Faaland thought that Bangladesh would not last economically. At that time the rate of population growth of Bangladesh was greater than the economic growth and the country had been dependent on the foreign aid since its birth. Faaland thought Bangladesh would not be able to emerge from this.