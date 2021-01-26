How to register for the vaccine

How to register

Those interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine should register on the web portal 'Surokkha' (www.surokkha.gov.bd). Registration can also be done by downloading the ‘Surokkha’ mobile app from Android or Apple Play Store.

After downloading the app one has to click on the 'register' button to select the type first. Then one has to give his national identity card (NID) number, date of birth (according to NID). Registration is not possible without a national identity card. People under the age of 18 will not be able to register.

If the information is given correctly, the name will appear in Bangla and English. Then one has to give the mobile number. If there is any long-term disease or co-morbidity, it should be mentioned. It is necessary to state whether the person is involved in any occupation or occupation related to COVID-19.

Lastly, the registration will be completed if the current address of the person is given and at which centre he or she wants to be vaccinated.

To get the vaccine at the vaccination centre

One has to collect the vaccination card at the vaccination centre first. Then click on the 'Vaccine Card Collection' button on the ‘Surokkha’ web portal or app and click on the 'verify' button with the national identity card number and the date of birth. After that, if you click on the 'vaccine card download' button with the OTP (Over the Phone) code via SMS to the mobile phone number given at the time of registration, the vaccine card will be downloaded.

Vaccination can be done by appearing in person at the specified vaccination centre on the date given through text messages on mobile. At this time one has to take the vaccination card and national identity card. The vaccine certificate can be collected from the surookkha web portal after taking two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.