How to register for the vaccine

The government is preparing to vaccinate the people of the country against coronavirus through the app. A news briefing held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday afternoon revealed the latest status of the coronavirus vaccination programme. There it was also shown how to use the app created for online registration. The app was jointly developed by the Department of Health's Management Information System (MIS), the Department of Information and Communication Technology and the A2I programme. However, this app cannot be used right now. An official of the Department of Health's Management Information System told Prothom Alo that the app may be opened for registration after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the vaccination programme on the 28 January.
Government officials are saying a national identity card number, along with other information, is required for online registration. Those who do not have a national identity card will not be able to register, nor will they receive a corona vaccine for the time being. Once the registration is done using the app, a card will be issued in the name of the registrant. This card can be printed by the person from any place convenient to him or her. The card must be brought to the centre on the day of vaccination. The date of vaccination will be announced via a text message.
However, the Department of Health has directed the upazila, district and city corporation authorities to compile a list of priority people as an alternative to online registration.
How to register
Those interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine should register on the web portal 'Surokkha' (www.surokkha.gov.bd). Registration can also be done by downloading the ‘Surokkha’ mobile app from Android or Apple Play Store.
After downloading the app one has to click on the 'register' button to select the type first. Then one has to give his national identity card (NID) number, date of birth (according to NID). Registration is not possible without a national identity card. People under the age of 18 will not be able to register.
If the information is given correctly, the name will appear in Bangla and English. Then one has to give the mobile number. If there is any long-term disease or co-morbidity, it should be mentioned. It is necessary to state whether the person is involved in any occupation or occupation related to COVID-19.
Lastly, the registration will be completed if the current address of the person is given and at which centre he or she wants to be vaccinated.
To get the vaccine at the vaccination centre
One has to collect the vaccination card at the vaccination centre first. Then click on the 'Vaccine Card Collection' button on the ‘Surokkha’ web portal or app and click on the 'verify' button with the national identity card number and the date of birth. After that, if you click on the 'vaccine card download' button with the OTP (Over the Phone) code via SMS to the mobile phone number given at the time of registration, the vaccine card will be downloaded.
Vaccination can be done by appearing in person at the specified vaccination centre on the date given through text messages on mobile. At this time one has to take the vaccination card and national identity card. The vaccine certificate can be collected from the surookkha web portal after taking two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The government planning
The government has a plan to vaccinate 30 million people in the next six months. 2.5 million people will be vaccinated every month. Every person will need two doses of the vaccine. So the government will need 5 million doses of the vaccine every month.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, developed by the Serum Institute of India, has already arrived in the country. On 21 January, India sent 2 million doses of vaccine as a gift. And on Monday, 25 January, 5 million doses bought from India arrived in the country.
Vaccination will start from 27 January. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the vaccination program at 3.30 pm on that day. Director General of the Health Department Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam confirmed this to Prothom Alo after a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday afternoon. He said a total of 20 people will be vaccinated on the first day. The inauguration of the vaccination programme will be broadcast live on BTV from Kurmitola General Hospital.