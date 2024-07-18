Advisory issued on Indian citizens’ movement in Bangladesh

The warning stated, “In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid local travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises.”

“In case of any urgency or need for assistance, please reach out to the High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions at the following 24-Hour Emergency numbers: High Commission of India, Dhaka +880-1937400591 (also on WhatsApp), Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp), Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi +880-1788148696 (also on WhatsApp), Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp) Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna +880-1812817799 (also on WhatsApp),” added the post.